LUBBOCK, Texas — One person has been seriously injured in the 4500 block of 20th Street on Thursday evening according to the Lubbock Police Department front desk.

The call came in at 7:08 p.m. as a domestic dispute, LPD said.

An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist on scene said one was in custody

The LPD front desk said details on what caused the injuries were not immediately available.

