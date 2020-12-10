Domestic dispute turns fatal in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A domestic dispute turned fatal in central Lubbock Wednesday morning after a young man was shot, but his girlfriend claims it was an accident.

Kaitlin Ehrhart, 25, has been charged with manslaughter. She was arrested when police responded to a call of shots fired at Somerset Square Apartments, Ehrhart being the one who called 911.

When police arrived, they say they found 26-year-old Nathaniel Bloedel in an upstairs bedroom having sustained a fatal gunshot wound, during what police have termed a domestic dispute.

Friends of Bloedel mourn Wednesday night and remember the hard worker and true friend he was.

“He was the type of person that if you could somehow tell him you were a dead man, he’d be like, ‘Well, I guess I am.’ That’s what kind of person he was, an optimistic person he would literally give you the shirt off his back,” said neighbor and close friend to Bloedel, Pedro Riojas.

According to court documents, Ehrhart said she and Bloedel were arguing about a recent breakup and that Bloedel was holding a gun that belonged to her.

Ehrhart says she took the gun away from Bloedel, and as she did, the gun fired. That’s when she said he fell to the floor.

Riojas said the relationship between Ehrhart and Bloedel was complicated.

“The more that he would push toward her, the harder she would push back to the point where they hardly associated with each other anymore. And I don’t know her point of view, but I know what I’ve seen and what I was told and what I got exposed to, and that wasn’t them to argue–to fight like that,” said Riojas.

According to the Texas Council on Family Violence in 2019, 185 people in Texas were killed because of intimate partner violence.

“It can start out with yelling and name-calling–that kind of thing. Maybe a little bit of jealousy or some financial control maybe,” said Steven Garcia, Coordinator of Community Education at Women’s Protective Services.

For Riojas, Bloedel’s death doesn’t feel real yet.

“If I had to tell you anything about Nate, he wouldn’t want you to feel sorry for him. That’s not in him, you know?” said Riojas.

Ehrhart is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.