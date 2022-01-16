Domestic disturbance leads to chase Sunday afternoon

A passenger involved in chase with law enforcement crashed in the 2800 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway in Lubbock on Sunday, January 16, 2022. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was involved in a chase that stemmed from a domestic disturbance early Sunday afternoon.

LPD responded to the 1000 block of Third Street for the domestic disturbance just after 12:15 p.m.

After officers arrived on scene, the suspect fled in a vehicle, LPD said.

The suspect crashed in the 2800 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway and fled towards Texas Tech’s campus, according to LPD.

Texas Tech later sent out an alert that said there was no threat to the TTU campus and the suspect had fled away from campus.

As of the time this story was published, police said they had not captured the suspect. He was described an an older, bald Hispanic male.