Domestic disturbance leads to man’s arrest Sunday morning in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

At approximately 10:30 am this morning, Lubbock Police received a call of a domestic disturbance to a residence in the 6500 block of 92nd Street. The victim advised her husband had assaulted her and threatened to kill her. The victim further advised that there were children inside the house with her husband, that he was armed with a firearm, and that he was paranoid about the police.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter in the neighborhood, and were able to extract the children safely out of the house. The husband was then contacted and exited the house voluntarily. He was then taken safely into custody without further incident and a suspected illegal narcotic was found in his possession. He was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Correctional Center.

No serious or life-threatening injuries were reported, and the scene has been released by Lubbock Police.

