Domestic disturbance, shots fired result in 2-vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of 90th Street led to a shots fired call and a crash on Indiana Avenue just before 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. One person was seriously injured.

According to LPD, following a domestic disturbance in a house in the 3200 block of 90th street near Indiana Avenue, a woman called a man she knew. The man then showed up to the house with a shotgun.

(Nexstar/Staff)

After the woman got into his vehicle, the man shot at the home, and at vehicles in the driveway. As they attempted to cross Indiana Avenue, they got into a crash with an unrelated SUV.

After the crash, the man jumped out of the vehicle, hid the shotgun in the bushes and ran away from the scene. According to LPD, the man threatened witnesses with a knife after being confronted.

Police later arrested the man. His identity has not been released.

The female in the crash suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center. A person in the SUV suffered minor injuries, according to LPD.