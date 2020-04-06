Police and a suspect exchanged gunfire Monday, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a domestic violence situation in the 5500 block of Amherst Street during the 11:00 a.m. hour.

Then, during the noon hour there was a “shots fired” situation nearby in the 5600 block of Amherst. An officer called out that his K-9 had been injured. EMS also responded to that location.

A photojournalist was on scene working to get more information.

The following is an email from an LPD spokesperson:

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 11:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Amherst Place. A subject fled the residence on foot. Officers, including a police K9 and handler, responded to the scene to pursue the subject. Shots were fired by the subject, an officer returned fire. The Metro Unit is en route to investigate further.