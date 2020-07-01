Donate bottled water & more to ‘Support Our First Responders Campaign’ this weekend

Clint Thetford, Lubbock County Emergency Management Coordinator, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming Support Our First Responders Campaign.

Coordinated by The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), the campaign will be held July 3rd through July 6th, 2020.

The campaign is designed to solicit donations of Bottled Water, Powerade, Gatorade and/or monetary donations to purchase said items, for distribution to First Responders throughout the South Plains Region.

The LEPC is seeking support from citizens and community partners to help in this unmet need, as the usual yearly donations from Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters has been curtailed by Covid-19 response issues.

Faith based organizations, businesses, and/or private citizens are encouraged to consider collecting donations over the 4th of July weekend and coordinate with the local Office of Emergency Management for pickup and distribution.

The LEPC announced a Partnership with the United’s Family and Llano Logistics to provide a location for donation drop off on July 6th, 2020.

This drop off location will be at the Market Street at 3405 50th Street (the corner of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue) on July 6, 2020 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm.

Monetary Donations can also be mailed to: Lubbock LEPC, P.O. Box 10536, Lubbock, Texas 79408.

For questions related to this campaign please contact your local Office of Emergency Management at 806 775-7300 or cthetford@lubbockcounty.gov.

(Press release provided by the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management.)