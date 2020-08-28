Donated breast milk safe despite COVID-19, experts say

LUBBOCK, Texas — Over 70 percent of the milk at the Mother’s Milk Bank of North Texas goes to sickly infants at approximately 81 neonatal intensive care units across the state.

However, given COVID-19, some have expressed concern about if donor milk is safe for infants – given the uncertainty surrounding the virus.

On Thursday, we spoke to the Mother’s Milk Bank about how they treat their donated milk to ensure it will not transmit the virus.

“We knew that Ebola and Zika and other coronaviruses are unactivated through our pasteurization process,” said Community Relations Director Amy Trotter. “Essentially, we are heating the milk to 62.5 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes, and that is, sort of, a standard and best practices across the board of ensuring that pathogens are destroyed, but yet immunological properties are retained in the milk for the babies.”

With hundreds of babies relying on that milk, they wanted to make sure they had a process that was effective in treating the milk. So far, they have been able to help those babies without any complications stemming from donated milk.

“What we do is we get donations after we screen mothers through a rigorous process, and these are mothers that have more milk than their babies need. And so, they don’t want to throw it away, their freezers fill up,” said Trotter. “My job is to try to make sure we get the word out that they have that option that they could donate it to help fragile babies.”

They also provided milk to infants in need that are not necessarily in the hospital but can benefit from the nutrients in the milk.

“So, our mission is primarily to help babies by prescription, who are fragile so they’re either babies in the NICU… and then we also have outpatient babies,” said Trotter. “Those are babies that are at home—they aren’t sick enough to be in a hospital, but they have a medical need for the milk. And that’s just a wide variety of diagnoses.”

All mothers who donate milk must go through a blood test and interview before dropping breast milk off.

Trotter explained most donations come from mothers who are producing more milk than their babies need.

At the start of the pandemic, they anticipated there would be a milk shortage, but Mother’s Milk Bank said many facilities saw the opposite.

“The amazing thing that has happened is that we have donors who are a lot of moms at home, and they’re pumping and making more milk,” said Trotter.

Health experts recommend mothers follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Even if a mother has COVID-19 or any similar symptoms, they should continue to breastfeed their child.

There is currently no indication that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk like it is through other bodily fluids.

Instead, mothers should take precautions by wearing and mask and washing their hands before breastfeeding.

“To avoid spreading COVID, the CDC recommends washing your hands, wearing a nice face mask, if possible, while feeding at the breast because the benefits of a baby receiving breast milk outweigh the risks of getting COVID,” said Sarah Brown, clinical NICU dietician at Covenant Children’s Hospital.

Most hospitals like Covenant Children’s have shifted to a curbside drop-off for minimal interaction while handling the milk.

If you’re interested in donating milk, go to https://texasmilkbank.org/ to learn more.