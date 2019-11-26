Donation jar stolen from local Dairy Queen

WOLFFORTH, Texas — The donation jar from a Wolfforth Dairy Queen was stolen Friday.

A suspect grabbed the jar from the Dairy Queen and ran out of the door. The donations in the jar go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

The organization raises funds for hospitals, medical research and children’s health issues.

Employees at Dairy Queen said two suspects walked into the store Friday evening, ordered two Blizzards and sat down for a short while.

“There’s so many children that need that help, and for somebody to steal it and think that that’s okay, well it’s not okay,” said Janet Pacheco, the general manager of Dairy Queen in Wolfforth.

The theft is all caught on camera; one of the suspects runs up and steals the jar from the counter.

The donations go to buying toys and items for the playroom at University Medical Center.

Eric Finley with UMC said every one of these donations matters and help all children that come in to the hospitals.

“We’ve relied on the support of the community for a lot of years to be able to fund this hospital, and to hear stories like this is tragic, but we know it does happen,” Finley said.

DQ employees filed a police report, but the suspects have not been found yet.

Information about these suspects or suspicious activity can be reported to police by calling 806-741-1000.