PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University recently announced it has now engaged the largest number of donors in the recorded history of the school.

According to a press release from WBU, the new record comes with roughly two months left in the current calendar year and during a time when economic conditions have created challenges.

The milestone is another indication that alumni and friends are rallying around the school, WBU said.



“Reality is that Christian Higher Education faces some real obstacles,” said Mike Hammack, Vice President for Institutional Advancement in the press release. “Thanks to those who support Wayland, we are setting the groundwork for a university that thrives amid those challenges.”

WBU said the growing number of donors is a response to the university’s intentional efforts to reach out to those aligned with Wayland’s mission of educating students in an academically challenging, learning-focused, and distinctively Christian environment.

“Making these strides is critically important to Wayland’s future, and we very much appreciate all those who have elected to help make possible a higher education experience firmly grounded in Christian principles,” said Dr. Bobby Hall, President of the University in the press release. “Our Institutional Advancement staff has worked hard to improve our ability to better connect with our alumni and many other donors who support Wayland’s mission.”