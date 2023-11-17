LUBBOCK, Texas — As the holiday season approaches, South Texas Blood & Tissue is urging the community to donate blood to help build the supply. With many donors on vacation and schools on break during the holidays, South Texas Blood & Tissue said the blood supply tends to drop during this time of year.

To encourage participation, South Texas Blood & Tissue partnered with H-E-B, to offer a special thank-you to all University Medical Care donors.

Each donor at upcoming blood drives will receive a voucher for an 8-inch pumpkin pie from H-E-B. In addition, donors will receive a H-E-B lucky draw gift card valued from $10 to $150.

See the schedule for upcoming UMC blood drives below.

University Medical Center (UMC)

602 Indiana Ave.

Monday, Nov. 20; 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

University Medical Center (UMC)

602 Indiana Ave.

Tuesday, Nov. 21; 7:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M