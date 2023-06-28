LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 481 firework calls on July 4, 2022. On Wednesday, LFR gave tips on how to enjoy the dazzling explosives safely this Independence Day to prevent an increase in injuries or accidents.

A significant amount of rainfall in Lubbock as of late has caused an increase in vegetation, which is usually good news. But the excess amount of heat that followed means a higher risk of fire hazards, LFR’s Public Information Officer Derek Delgado said.

“If citizens are caught popping fireworks within city limits, they can face a fine up to $1000 and confiscation of fireworks,” Delgado said. The Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office will be patroling the city, as well as the Lubbock Police Department on July 4.

Delgado said it was important to not point fireworks at anybody or at property. He added that firework users should follow the firework manufacturer’s guidelines.

LFR said that in 2022, there were 1,430 total firework calls in the month of July. Lubbock County volunteer fire departments responded to 104 grass fires in the county in 2022.

In 2021, LFR said it responded to “…814 calls about fireworks since the end of June” up until July 7.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers alone burn at 1200 degrees Fahrenheit and fireworks should be left to professionals. However, since the reality is that average citizens will put on their own displays, Lubbock Fire Rescue is hopeful that they will take care to use fireworks safely this coming holiday.