Don’t call him Pat ‘cuz his momma will call you out on Twitter

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Led by legendary former Red Raider quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens Monday night by a score of 34-20. But that was perhaps not the most important development of the night.

During the game, Mahomes’ mom, Randi, made her displeasure known. When mom talks, y’all better listen.

On Twitter, she said, “If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream… lol #help @ESPNNFL @espn”

Uh oh.

And Mahomes’ fiancée backed Randi’s play with “Literally” and a laughing emoji.

If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream… lol #help @ESPNNFL @espn — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 29, 2020

“Guilty, guilty, guilty,” ESPN analyst Louis Riddick admitted on the air in the fourth quarter. “I apologize, Patrick.”

So, is mom okay with that? Yeah, she’s okay with that.

“Thanks bunches @espn @ESPNNFL it’s a mom thing!!,” Randi tweeted with a winking face emoji.