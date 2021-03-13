Don’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stall your colorectal cancer screening

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the American Cancer Society:

Despite the continued COVID-19 pandemic, cancer screening remains a public health priority. Existing disparities will likely increase without deliberate focus to address known barriers to cancer screening along with additional challenges related to the pandemic. During Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society (ACS) is encouraging people to talk to their doctor about colorectal cancer screening tests. Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States when men and women are combined.

“Research shows that screening can prevent colorectal cancer through the detection and removal of precancerous growths (polyps), as well as detect cancer at an early stage when treatment is likely to work best,” said Laura Makaroff, DO, Senior Vice President, Prevention & Early Detection, American Cancer Society. “We know the pandemic has disrupted cancer screening, and we are urging people to talk to their doctor about getting back on track with colorectal cancer screening now.”

This year, an estimated 149,500 cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S., including 11,280 in Texas. and about 52,980 people will die from the disease. Black Americans have the highest colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates of all racial groups in the U.S. Reasons for racial/ethnic disparities in colorectal cancer are complex, but largely reflect differences in risk factor prevalence and health care access, both of which are related to socioeconomic status.

Resuming cancer screenings is especially vital right now, as COVID-19 forced more than a third of people to postpone or skip screening procedures and forced cancer patients to delay or alter treatment this past year. This concerning side-effect of the pandemic could lead to a staggering number of preventable cancer deaths over the next ten years and beyond. Oncology experts agree that people should not delay any necessary prevention or care.

For more information on colorectal cancer and cancer screenings, visit Cancer.org/fightcoloncancer.

