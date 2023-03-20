LUBBOCK, Texas – A report from the Lubbock Police Department stated that there was an armed robbery outside of the South Plains Mall in between the Premiere Cinema and the construction site on Saturday night.

The victim was outside of the movies with his friend, his other friend was already inside. According to the police report, the victim stated that the three suspects approached him and demanded his money. After the victim refused, one suspect ran up behind him and grabbed his money. The report stated that another suspect put his hand on his firearm and said “Don’t make me aim this at you.”

The firearm was found in one of the suspect’s possession as well as narcotics that tested positive for THC, according to the police report.

The police report stated that a suspect handed the victim’s belongings off to an unidentified person.

The three suspects were booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

According to a police report, all three suspects are charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity. In addition to the two charges, one suspect was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons.

It was reported that no one was injured.