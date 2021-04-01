Donut shop robbery, clerk wondered if she would get shot and killed for less than $100

LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com obtained a video of the armed robbery of Rita’s Donuts in the 6000 block of 82nd Street Thursday morning. Just after 8:00 a.m. a man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

“He’d probably shoot me in the stomach. That’s the first thing I thought,” said China Luna.

Luna’s thoughts then focused on her family. “My mom, my kids – what they were going to go through.”

She wanted to tell her boss, “back me up” but she was so scared, she couldn’t say anything.

“He just had no life in his eyes,” Luna said. “They were just really dark – dark black – like he could have shot me, and he wouldn’t even care.”

“He just looked straight into my eyes, just without hesitation and said, ‘Give me all the money or I’m going to hurt you. I’m going to kill you.’”

Luna said she feels unsafe anywhere. When someone comes into the shop, is it to buy a donut or rob the business?

“I’m thinking about buying a gun,” Luna said.

Luna described the gunman as being in his late 20’s or early 30’s. She said he wore a black Texas Tech jacket, and his face was covered.

At last check with Lubbock Police, no suspect had been caught.

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.