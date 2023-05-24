LUBBOCK, Texas – Jonathan Washington said he was just trying to treat himself to delivery of his favorite McDonald’s breakfast: two orders of biscuits and gravy and a hash brown. He got a notification from his DoorDash delivery driver that his order had arrived, only to find out it was placed at the wrong door.

Washington said he understands that people make mistakes, and anyone could be having a bad day, but he didn’t expect the DoorDash delivery driver to drop off his food quite like she did that morning.

In the doorbell camera video, the delivery driver and Washington can be heard using profanity.

Washington: “Don’t be beating on my f***ing door like that.” Delivery driver: “I didn’t so f**k you.” Washington: “F**k you.” Delivery driver: “F**k you and your black a** n***er.”

Washington said he was blown away by the whole interaction.

“Never ever had an experience like this,” Washington said. “I guess she felt some type of way that morning.”

Washington said he was thankful that his doorbell camera was up and running when the delivery driver came to drop off his order.

“If you listen to the video, I laugh at the end because it escalated so quickly,” Washington said. “I was just like, wow, she hit me straight for the jugular. It really got me by surprise. I could do nothing but laugh.”

As a Veteran, Washington’s lived in numerous places across the world. He said regardless of his location, racism has always been present in his life.

“That was the first thing you see in me is my color, and it’s just like, come on, give me more than that,” Washington said. “The world is hard as it is with everything that’s going on from school shootings to racism, to politics and so forth. Just be kind.”

Since the incident, Washington said he got a $12 credit from DoorDash, which did not even cover his bill that morning. He said what happened to him was uncomfortable and uncalled for, but sometimes, you just have to roll with the punches.

“I know who I am, and how I carry myself,” Washington said. “If people want to see color, let them see color. It is what it is, but I have so much more love to give and that’s just how I’ll go.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to DoorDash for comment about Washington’s situation to see if any actions have been taken and if that delivery driver is still on the app. We have not yet heard back.