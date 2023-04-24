Image of Benjamin Ray Mitchell from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (July 2020 arrest)

LUBBOCK, Texas– Benjamin Ray Mitchell, 31, pleaded guilty to the charge of Failure to Stop and Render Aid on Monday, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Mitchell was arrested in September 2020 for his role in a fatal motorcycle crash that left two people dead.

According to LPD, Mitchell’s car hit Anthony Childers, 40, and Barbara Matthews, 31 who were riding a motorcycle in the 4600 block of Avenue Q. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell was arrested in Michigan. He was wanted prior to the crash by US Marshals for a parole violation with the charge of sexual assault of a child.

Mitchell is expected to sentenced at later date — scheduled for May 1.

WARNING: Although we have heavily-edited the video, it still depicts a graphic event. Viewer discretion is advised.