LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Friday morning concerning a deadly fire. Two people lost their lives.

The statement said the location was in the 10600 block of Private Road 6860, which would be south of Reese Center, West of Lubbock and north of Wolfforth according to Google Maps.

The following is a statement from LCSO:

At approximately 2:30 AM, December 23, 2022, deputies responded to 10619 PR 6860 in reference to a structure fire.

Deputies arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

When Firefighters arrived they determined that a RV behind the mobile home was also fully engulfed in flames.

Shallowater Fire Department, Carlisle Fire, Wolfforth Fire Department, EMS, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office all responded.

At this time it appears two unidentified individuals were victims of the fire.

Local and State Fire Marshall investigators are on scene. At this time the cause of the fire is unknown. This is still an ongoing investigation.