Double fatal hit and run, new development — Lubbock Police find abandoned car

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday afternoon confirmed that a car involved in a double-fatal crash has been found.

Police said it was abandoned near 50th Street and Avenue Q.

Police said the car was a white Buick and an investigation of the driver was still underway. Police were called Tuesday night to Avenue Q near the intersection with 47th Street.

Two people lost their lives in a crash between the car and a motorcycle. The time of the call was about 10:13 p.m. The driver of the car fled the scene, police said Tuesday night.

After this story was published, Lubbock Police provided an update. Police identified the victims as Anthony Childers, 40, and Barbara Matthews, 31, of Hobbs, New Mexico

