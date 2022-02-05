SHALLOWATER, Texas – A woman and a boy were killed Friday night as they walked along Highway 84 near County Road 1500 (close to the southern city limits of Shallowater).

“The pedestrians had just been involved in a single vehicle crash and were walking from the crash scene to get assistance,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said. “[A passenger van] collided with both pedestrians in the roadway.”

DPS also said, “Both pedestrians were killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.”

The woman was identified as Nikkee Danielle Neel, 24, of Lubbock. The boy was identified only as a 6-year-old. His name was not given in a crash summary and his relationship to Neel was not listed.

The driver of the van was listed as David Scott Shults, 54, of Lubbock. DPS said he was not injured. The DPS crash summary made no mention of traffic violations or citations.

DPS said conditions were dry and clear and the speed limit was listed as 75 miles per hour.