Double murder in East Lubbock: victims’ family members speak out

LUBBOCK, TX — The suspect in a Lubbock double murder was arrested in San Angelo on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Edward Wilson, 25, was charged with murdering Michael Carson, 31, and Gregory Tubbs, 64, on July 1.

According to the arrest warrant, witnesses told police Carson was supposed to meet with two people from San Angelo to sell them drugs. Witnesses later heard gunshots and saw Wilson running from the house.

Family members of Carson and Tubbs said they’re heartbroken, but that the police still have their work cut out for them.

Carson was remembered by his sister as kind, funny, and willing to give anyone the shirt off his back.

“Just spending time with him, he would take me and our other brother swimming and we would hang out with him,” said Michael Carson’s sister Aaliyah Bryant.

Tubbs was well known for his loving spirit.

“He was a loving father, brother, Uncle and son,” said Gregg Tubb’s niece Shatiyea Tubbs. “He will make sure you laughed and kept a good spirit. His presence will truly be missed.”

Shatiyea said her Uncle and Michael Carson were always close and she considers Tubbs a family friend.

“He was my favorite uncle. He was always there for me, and [Michael Carson] looked up to him as a father figure,” said Shatiyea.

While Bryant is heartbroken over the deaths of Tubbs and Carson she says she worried him often.

“I knew the lifestyle that he lived and every night I never forgot to pray for him. I was always scared something like this would happen. I feel like my prayers didn’t work because he was still taken from me,” said Bryant.

Bryant says he always looked out for her and wishes she could have been there that night.

“I just feel bad because he was always protecting me, but he was the one who needed protection. I just wish I could have been with him. If I was there, I wouldn’t have let it happen. With no hesitation I would have taken the bullets,” Bryant said.

Bryant hopes that police are able to find everyone who was involved in his murder.

“We’re going to get justice for it . We are not going to stop until everybody invovled is behind bars until they get the most punishment they can life sentence, death penalty. I want them punished for what they did,” said Bryant.

Funeral services for Carson will be held Saturday. As of Thursday, Wilson was being held at the Tom Green County jail in San Angelo on a $500,000 dollar bond.