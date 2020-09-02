Dove hunting season officially starts in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — September 1 is the start of dove hunting season, which is the first hunting season of the year.

“Everybody is itching to get out. They haven’t shot the shotgun since turkey season,” said dove hunter and owner of Crooked Wing Outfitters Evan Botsford.

Out of the seven species of dove that are indigenous to Texas, only three are currently hunted: morning doves, white winged doves, and white tipped doves.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas dove hunters make up one-third of the entire nation’s dove hunters. And while the 2020 survey of the dove population by TPWD was canceled due to COVID-19, it is estimating that the population is around 40 million.

“I love just getting up and hanging out with my family and it’s an easy hunt,” dove hunter Finn Kos said. “You can pretty much just sit right here. They are going to fly right over you.”

Dove hunting is a sport and it helps to control the bird’s population, but having a license is still required in order to hunt.

“If you had a hunting license last year, it expired on August 31st. So if you want to go out dove hunting make sure you have a valid Texas hunting license,” said Game Warden Lieutenant Aaron Sims.

But Sims says that safety while hunting is just as important as having a license.

“If you enter private property without consent it’s a Class A misdemeanor so it can turn a fun time into a bad time real quick,” Sims said. “Once you do decide to see a bird and shoot at it, make sure it’s a safe shot, know what your target is and what lies beyond it. Is there are house? A fence line? Some trees? Are there hunters nearby?”

While COVID-19 has canceled many activities, hunters are glad to be able to keep doing what they love.

“It’s a family tradition and it’s a Texas tradition and especially right now with everything that is going on in the world, life’s better outdoors. That’s what we always say,” said Sims.

Hunters are allowed to bag 15 birds everyday until November 12 when the season ends. The season resumes on December 18.