LUBBOCK, Texas – Business owners downtown said that the City of Lubbock’s efforts to revitalize the area is working. Pioneer Hotel’s Community Development Director Tiffany Walker said they’ve been fully booked every weekend since Valentine’s Day.

Walker said with so many things to see and do downtown it’s no wonder why business has been booming.

“Obviously with the events going on downtown nowadays,” Walker said, “I can just park my car, and I walk. I don’t have to drive six, seven minutes anywhere else, because you have restaurants, breweries, wineries, all within walking distance. That’s the cool experience downtown. I think right now people are loving the outdoors. I think a little bit more maybe since the pandemic; like the ideas of the outdoor dining and outdoor events, art festivals, First Friday art trail.”

Walker isn’t the only one who said things are changing downtown. Rouge Salon Owner Garrett Condray-Wright said he opened his doors back in 2020.

“We’ve gotten busier,” Condray-Wright said. “People’s mindsets have adjusted and we’re really becoming a place to go to for food, salons for just different things around here.”

Cotton Court’s Sales and Marketing Director Jessica Hall said that even in the last year, the area has transformed and sparked more interest from both locals and tourists.

“Downtown is the place to be,” Hall said. “We’ve got restaurants opening up, boutiques, opening up, salons, and photography studios.”

The growth and renovations in the area has also attracted attention from condo developers. Texas Tech University may build graduate student housing downtown as well.