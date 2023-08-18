LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Plainview Fire Department was called out to a report of a fire inside a building at 117 East 6th street on Thursday, according to a press release from the City of Plainview.

The fire department received the call at around 9:14 p.m., said the release. Fortunately the fire was put out and no one was injured, however, the building was a “total loss,” according to the release.

The release stated that 6th Street between Broadway and Ash will be closed for utility crews. Crews will work to “ensure gas and power lines are intact, said the release.

The City of Plainview fire department was assisted by fire departments from Hale Center, Tulia and Halfway.

