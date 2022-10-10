PLAINVIEW, Texas — Several holiday celebrations are scheduled for weekends in November and December, according to a press release from the City of Plainview.

The purpose of the Downtown Plainview Holiday Celebrations is to encourage everyone to visit and shop downtown during the holiday season. 

  • The Music of Christmas Holiday Celebration
    • Friday, November 11th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Courthouse Square
    • Tree Lighting Ceremony will feature a tribute to local veterans
    • Announcement of winners for the Lighted Window Contest
      Lighting of the Christmas trees on the Courthouse Square.
    • Carriage rides, food trucks, activities for the kids (known as Elf Stops) and a Santa Mail Stop
    • Several choir groups will also be on hand to sing holiday classics and merchants will be open for shopping.
    • Several special features will be installed around downtown for the public to enjoy.
  • November 2nd Saturday Downtown Holiday Open House
    • Saturday, November 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
    • Santa Clause will make an appearance at Hello Baby (509 Broadway), and merchants will display merchandise for the holiday season.
  • Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
    • Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m.
    • The parade will begin at 2nd & Broadway and conclude at the 11th & Broadway.
  • December 2nd Saturday
    • Saturday, December 10th from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • The day includes a hot chocolate bar at The Rusty Rose, gift wrapping at the Fair Theater and Christmas cocktails at participating merchants.

For more information, call 806-296-1100, visit PlainviewTX.org or visit the Plainview Main Street and Downtown Plainview Facebook pages.