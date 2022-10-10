PLAINVIEW, Texas — Several holiday celebrations are scheduled for weekends in November and December, according to a press release from the City of Plainview.
The purpose of the Downtown Plainview Holiday Celebrations is to encourage everyone to visit and shop downtown during the holiday season.
Below is a list of the events that were provided to EverythingLubbock.com in the press release.
- The Music of Christmas Holiday Celebration
- Friday, November 11th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Courthouse Square
- Tree Lighting Ceremony will feature a tribute to local veterans
- Announcement of winners for the Lighted Window Contest
Lighting of the Christmas trees on the Courthouse Square.
- Carriage rides, food trucks, activities for the kids (known as Elf Stops) and a Santa Mail Stop
- Several choir groups will also be on hand to sing holiday classics and merchants will be open for shopping.
- Several special features will be installed around downtown for the public to enjoy.
- November 2nd Saturday Downtown Holiday Open House
- Saturday, November 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Santa Clause will make an appearance at Hello Baby (509 Broadway), and merchants will display merchandise for the holiday season.
- Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade
- Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m.
- The parade will begin at 2nd & Broadway and conclude at the 11th & Broadway.
- December 2nd Saturday
- Saturday, December 10th from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- The day includes a hot chocolate bar at The Rusty Rose, gift wrapping at the Fair Theater and Christmas cocktails at participating merchants.
For more information, call 806-296-1100, visit PlainviewTX.org or visit the Plainview Main Street and Downtown Plainview Facebook pages.