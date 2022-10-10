(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Plainview)

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Several holiday celebrations are scheduled for weekends in November and December, according to a press release from the City of Plainview.

The purpose of the Downtown Plainview Holiday Celebrations is to encourage everyone to visit and shop downtown during the holiday season.

Below is a list of the events that were provided to EverythingLubbock.com in the press release.

The Music of Christmas Holiday Celebration Friday, November 11th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Courthouse Square Tree Lighting Ceremony will feature a tribute to local veterans Announcement of winners for the Lighted Window Contest

Lighting of the Christmas trees on the Courthouse Square. Carriage rides, food trucks, activities for the kids (known as Elf Stops) and a Santa Mail Stop Several choir groups will also be on hand to sing holiday classics and merchants will be open for shopping. Several special features will be installed around downtown for the public to enjoy.



November 2 nd Saturday Downtown Holiday Open House Saturday, November 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Santa Clause will make an appearance at Hello Baby (509 Broadway), and merchants will display merchandise for the holiday season.

Saturday Downtown Holiday Open House

Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 2nd & Broadway and conclude at the 11th & Broadway.



December 2nd Saturday Saturday, December 10th from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The day includes a hot chocolate bar at The Rusty Rose, gift wrapping at the Fair Theater and Christmas cocktails at participating merchants.



For more information, call 806-296-1100, visit PlainviewTX.org or visit the Plainview Main Street and Downtown Plainview Facebook pages.

