Downtown Plainview kicks off their holiday celebrations Saturday; other events planned in Nov. and Dec.

Downtown Plainview will kick off their Holiday Celebration season this Saturday, November 13th with 2nd Saturday, Holiday Open Houses and a Tree Lighting Ceremony.

“With several new businesses downtown and some in new locations, the Open House Celebration on Saturday is a must-see,” says Melinda Brown, Main Street Manager. “New merchandise in stores, face painting and food trucks will be downtown this Saturday as well as events throughout November and December making Downtown Plainview the place to be.”

Downtown Plainview Holiday Celebrations include:

Saturday, November 13th

2nd Saturday – Sponsored by Hello Baby Apparel 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Photos with Santa (reservation only) 509 Broadway

Downtown Open House 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“Sweet” Stakes Giveaway Begins Tree Lighting Ceremony & Lighted Window Display Winners Announced 6:00 p.m. Courthouse Lawn (500 Broadway)



Tuesday, November 30th

Soup, Santa & Sopapillas 5:30 p.m. Fair Theater (717 Broadway)



Thursday, December 2nd

Hale County Literacy Council’s Pre-Parade Event 5:30 p.m. Fair Theater (717 Broadway)

Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade 6:30 p.m. Justice Center to Train Depot



Saturday, December 4th

Covenant Healthcare Plainview Christmas Caroling 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Downtown Businesses

Robert’s Tree House Live Christmas Tree Sale 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (or sell out) 5th Street & Ash



Thursday, December 9th

Christmas Cocktails 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Check-In at Miss Kitty’s Downtown (8th Street & Broadway)



Saturday, December 11th

2nd Saturday Sponsored by The Rusty Rose All Day 707 Broadway



Tuesday, December 14th

Wrapping Relief! Free Gift-Wrapping Services 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Turpen Building (518 Ash Street)



Saturday, December 18th

“Sweet” Stakes Giveaway Winner Announced 5:30 p.m. Facebook Live / Courthouse Lawn (500 Broadway)



The purpose of the Downtown Plainview Holiday Celebrations is to encourage everyone to visit and shop downtown during the holiday season. It is also a way of organizing all the events happening downtown in one central location so everyone knows what is scheduled and can plan accordingly.

“There are always lots of things going on during the holidays,” says Brown. “The list helps everyone know what is happening downtown – hopefully, you can join us for one, two or all of the events.”

For more information about the various events, contact visit www.plainviewtx.org, Facebook – Plainview Main Street or Facebook – Downtown Plainview or call 806.296.1100.

