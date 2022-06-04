PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

Downtown Plainview’s 2nd Saturday event is slated for Saturday, June 11th from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. with shopping until 4:00 p.m. and features “Pancakes for the Patio” Day. The June 2nd Saturday business sponsor is The Broadway Brew, and the public is encouraged to attend.

The day will begin with pancakes at The Broadway Brew (108 E. 7th Street) via donations for patio repairs to the iconic coffee shop. The day will continue with shopping at local downtown merchants.

Downtown Plainview 2nd Saturday began in Spring of 2018. Organized by volunteers, the event highlights one day a month to encourage residents and visitors to come downtown and features a variety of sales, food, music and events throughout the year.

The Downtown Plainview Organization (Plainview Downtown Association and Main Street Program recently combined) work to promote a vibrant and historic downtown where everyone will enjoy Plainview hospitality.

