Dozens come together to harvest last crop for beloved farmer who died of COVID-19

BROWNFIELD, TX — After beloved Brownfield peanut and cotton farmer Tony Lee Dill died of COVID-19 in late October, his family couldn’t believe the healthy 60-year-old father, grandfather and mentor was gone.

On top of the shock of their loss, they were faced with harvesting his approximately 1,200 acres of cotton on their own and risked losing a good number of profits if they didn’t act fast.

That was, until Dill’s friends stepped in to help.

Nearly 80 of his fellow farmers came together on Friday to harvest and strip cotton field after cotton field, saving Dill’s livelihood and making sure his last crop didn’t go to waste.

“It means the world. It really does. We’re so thankful,” Dill’s daughter Erica Hogue said.

It was a final harvest and a fitting tribute for the man they said never hesitated to lend a helping hand to others when they fell on hard times.

“He was one of those individuals that you could always look to in a time of need. Even if you didn’t think you needed help, he was there,” Mason Becker, a farmer who knew Dill his whole life and showed up to strip the fields, said.

“He was probably the greatest man I’ve ever known,” Hogue said, holding back tears.

After contracting COVID-19, Dill was in the ICU days later. After fighting for two weeks, he passed away on October 23, devastating his family and especially his daughter.

“We knew God could heal him and bring him home. That was what we wanted, but that wasn’t God’s plan,” Hogue said.

The farmers started at about 9:00 a.m. Friday and worked until the evening, planning to continue to work over the next few days until they finished. Last week, another group of farmers helped the family harvest Dill’s peanut fields.

“I don’t think you can put it into words what it means to our family … I think it’s a real tribute to the kind of man he was and what he stood for and a great example for my kid,” Tanner Hogue, Erica’s husband and Dill’s son-in-law, said with emotion in his voice.

The farmers who showed up said they were just returning the favor for what Dill did for them time and time again.

“This kind of thing is a whole lot less about what we’re doing to help the family than what the family has done to help us,” Becker said.

The old saying goes, “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” and this community seems to have done just that. Dill’s family emphasized that an uncommon compassion is a common virtue in West Texas.

“It doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world — people love you, and God loves you. There’s no better place to live than West Texas because this is just absolutely amazing that so many people care and have shown up to help,” Hogue said.