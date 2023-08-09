LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh out of graduate school with a master’s degree, Kelsea Johnson was on the hunt for a job. Although she wasn’t very experienced, she chose to apply for a position in the City of Lubbock’s Parks and Recreation department and would come out victoriously.

“It’s the best decision I think I’ve ever made,” Johnson said. “This is a great area to get that experience, and to get your foot in the door and to really be in an environment, career-wise, that helps you develop not only what you want to do, but they help you implement that as well.”

When you think of a city job, a police officer or a firefighter may come to mind, but those are just a few. A community coordinator, a prosecutor, and an IT specialist also fall under that category, along with dozens more positions in different fields.

The City of Lubbock said it offers a variety of opportunities across 50 departments. It averages around 60 job openings each month.

“The city is always looking for qualified staff,” said Lacey Nobles, communications and marketing manager for the City of Lubbock. “It’s a large organization, so it takes a lot to keep it running. We have entry-level all the way professional level, so there’s always something available for citizens to apply for.”

As seasons change, so does job availability. It’s typically more noticeable over the summer when they need short-term staff like lifeguards at public pools.

“The biggest challenge is mainly just those seasonal part-time positions,” Johnson said. “There are these opportunities for them to come and work with the city and make their community great, but I know that sometimes the availability is probably the biggest obstacle. A lot of people now are looking for more full-time positions and, unfortunately, our department mainly has part-time.”

The most recent report from the Texas Workforce Commission gives Lubbock a 3.7% unemployment rate for June 2023, which is down a bit compared to the 3.9% reported at the same time last year.

“The workforce is kind of iffy across all industries,” Nobles said. “Everybody’s having some issues filling positions.”

Nobles said that just because there are positions available, that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of applicants.

So far this year, there have been more than 12,735 candidates for 604 open jobs. 429 people, or just over 3%, were hired.

Regardless of your work experience, Nobles said the city has become a good place to advance your career.

“City employees go above and beyond every day,” Nobles said. “A lot of people don’t really put a face to the services the city provides, but it is all on the backs of very dedicated civil workers.”

A full list of job postings on the City of Lubbock’s website.

If you have questions or need help filling out an application, you can contact the City of Lubbock’s Human Resources department by phone at 806-775-2303 or by email. You can also visit with a specialist in person at Citizens Tower (1314 Avenue K).