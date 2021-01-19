Dozens of Lubbock ministers unify to host prayer meeting for healing, reconciliation

Pastor Solomon Fields, Senior Pastor of St. John Baptist Church, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming LBK Roundtable Prayer Service.

The group of dozens of ministers and pastors invited the community to join in prayer for a peaceful transition of power in the nation. They will pray for leaders at every level of government and for peace throughout the country. The prayer gathering will be held on Tuesday, January 19th, at

First United Methodist Church, located at 1411 Broadway Street. The meeting will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. Live streaming will be available at www.fumc.com/live-stream.

LBK Roundtable wrote the following release:

“The past year has obviously been an extraordinary season of life for all of us – a worldwide

pandemic, racial tensions, injustice, violence, political tensions, a presidential election, and

violence in our nation’s capital only a few days ago. All of those events continue to have

the incredible potential to create barriers between us, including our families, friends and

churches.

Collectively, as a group, we grieve over and lament what we have seen unfold in our

country, and we repent for any part we have played in that divisiveness. Because of our

different backgrounds and life experiences, we may have different perspectives on a

variety of issues, but we should all grieve when we see any form of violence, and when we

see the loss of life. As human beings created in the very image of God, we are better than

this! God created us for relationship with the divine family and with one another, and

Jesus died to restore those relationships that we broke with our sin and rebellion.

The Lubbock Round Table, representing a diverse group of pastors and ministers in our

city, began meeting in June 2020, following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Our

goal has been to listen to and to get to know each other better; to encourage and promote

righteousness and justice in our community; and to pursue reconciliation and healing

among all people. Our desire is to model what God intended from the very beginning.

Our desire, as pastors and ministers, is to follow the example of Jesus, and to encourage

others to do the same. Neither our passion for health during a pandemic, nor our passion

for our political views should be allowed to be greater than our passion for Christ. We

believe it is possible to love and to be gracious to people with whom we disagree about

matters both small and great. In fact, if we follow Jesus, it is expected.

And so, collectively, as a group, we are committed to healing and reconciliation, first

among ourselves, and then to all within the circle of our influence. We are committed to

pray for one another, our community, our churches, our nation, and our world. We ask

you to join us as we pray for one another, as we extend love and compassion to all people,

and as we pursue healing and reconciliation.”

Lubbock Round Table, Supporters & Sojourners are listed below: