Dozens of Lubbock ministers unify to host prayer meeting for healing, reconciliation

Pastor Solomon Fields, Senior Pastor of St. John Baptist Church, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming LBK Roundtable Prayer Service.
The group of dozens of ministers and pastors invited the community to join in prayer for a peaceful transition of power in the nation. They will pray for leaders at every level of government and for peace throughout the country. The prayer gathering will be held on Tuesday, January 19th, at
First United Methodist Church, located at 1411 Broadway Street. The meeting will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. Live streaming will be available at www.fumc.com/live-stream.
LBK Roundtable wrote the following release:
“The past year has obviously been an extraordinary season of life for all of us – a worldwide
pandemic, racial tensions, injustice, violence, political tensions, a presidential election, and
violence in our nation’s capital only a few days ago. All of those events continue to have
the incredible potential to create barriers between us, including our families, friends and
churches.
Collectively, as a group, we grieve over and lament what we have seen unfold in our
country, and we repent for any part we have played in that divisiveness. Because of our
different backgrounds and life experiences, we may have different perspectives on a
variety of issues, but we should all grieve when we see any form of violence, and when we
see the loss of life. As human beings created in the very image of God, we are better than
this! God created us for relationship with the divine family and with one another, and
Jesus died to restore those relationships that we broke with our sin and rebellion.
The Lubbock Round Table, representing a diverse group of pastors and ministers in our
city, began meeting in June 2020, following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Our
goal has been to listen to and to get to know each other better; to encourage and promote
righteousness and justice in our community; and to pursue reconciliation and healing
among all people. Our desire is to model what God intended from the very beginning.
Our desire, as pastors and ministers, is to follow the example of Jesus, and to encourage
others to do the same. Neither our passion for health during a pandemic, nor our passion
for our political views should be allowed to be greater than our passion for Christ. We
believe it is possible to love and to be gracious to people with whom we disagree about
matters both small and great. In fact, if we follow Jesus, it is expected.
And so, collectively, as a group, we are committed to healing and reconciliation, first
among ourselves, and then to all within the circle of our influence. We are committed to
pray for one another, our community, our churches, our nation, and our world. We ask
you to join us as we pray for one another, as we extend love and compassion to all people,
and as we pursue healing and reconciliation.”
Lubbock Round Table, Supporters & Sojourners are listed below:
- Aaron Dawson
Missional Life Minister
Monterey Church of Christ
- Dr. Adam D. Pardue
Pastor
- Rev. Adna Bean
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Pastor
- Dr. Amanda Banks
Round Table of Lubbock
Member
- Dr. Andy Hurst
St. Luke’s UMC
Senior Pastor
- Dr. Barry Stephens
Monterey Church of Christ
Senior Minister
- Ben Alexander
Holy Temple Church of God in Christ – Levelland, TX.
Pastor
- Christy Reeves
Habitat for Humanity
Executive Director
- Cory S. Powell
New Dimensions Tabernacle
Pastor
- Daryl Collins
Agape Temple Church of God in Christ
Pastor
- Dr. Debra Lavender-Bratcher, LCSW
Round Table of Lubbock
Member
- Deshun Avery
First Progressive Baptist Church
Pastor
- Fermin Sifuentez
Arnett Benson Unified Church
Pastor
- George L. Love, Jr.
Round Table of Lubbock
Facilitator
- Geraldine Thompson
St John Baptist Church – Lubbock, TX.
Minister
- Jeff Cary
Lubbock Christian University
Dean, Alfred & Patricia Smith College of Biblical Studies
- Jeremy Hegi
Vandelia Church of Christ
Minister
- Jerry Joplin
- Jesse Long
Lubbock Christian University
Professor of Old Testament
- Jim Beck
Monterey Church of Christ/Open Door
Missions Minister
- Karl & Kaley Ihfe
Broadway Church of Christ
- Mike Smith
Monterey Church of Christ
Ministry Leader
- Ryan Smallwood
Aldersgate Church
Lead Pastor
- Dr. Solomon Fields
St. John Baptist Church – Lubbock, TX
Sr. Pastor
- Rev. Todd Salzwedel
First United Methodist Church
Senior Pastor
- Tiger Pratt
The Embassy
- Superintendent W. David Haynes
Christ Temple Church of God in Christ
Pastor
- Wendell D. Davis
Lyons Chapel Baptist Church
Sr. Pastor
- Bishop William H. Watson, III.
Texas Northwest Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ
Alexander Chapel Church of God in Christ