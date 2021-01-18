Dozens of volunteers help revitalize East side of Lubbock on MLK Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Volunteers from various organizations used their day off to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity to help build homes in East Lubbock.

Christy Reeves, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity, said the neighborhood they are currently working on is a small part of The Talkington Habitat Addition project to help spark growth on the East Side.

“We are so thrilled to spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day doing something to serve the community,” said Reeves. “[The Eastside is] such a beautiful place to live, and we have homeowners that are going to raise their kids here, spend 30 years here, so we are committed to neighborhood revitalization.”

Reeves said thus far they have built five homes and are in the process of constructing five more. In total, the project’s goal is to build 80 homes in the area.

Community leaders from across the Hub City said it was fitting for people to volunteer their time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We know, we can’t do it all alone,” said Sandra Chatham, “We are all brothers and sisters, and it’s going to take brothers and sisters to get to where we need to be and the world.”

Chatham said each person’s effort will help residents in East Lubbock get one step closer to a brighter future.

“As you drive through the airport you can tell, we kind of have been left out. We’re surrounded by poverty,” said Chatham.” By Habitat coming in, that will give us a better chance of getting more businesses over here and better job opportunities and stuff.”