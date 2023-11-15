LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple people were indicted in Lubbock County on Tuesday. EverythingLubbock.com put together a list of indictments with the listed charges.
Shaquay Stoglin – Theft from a person. Date of offense: 05/26/2023.
Edwin Jimenez – Theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass. Date of offense: 10/22/2022.
Heladia Torres – Robbery. Date of offense: 10/24/2023.
Tiffany Kershman – Fraudulent use of identifying information. Date of offense: 09/11/2023.
Jaryd Bannister – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Date of offense: 07/16/2023.
Trey Biggerstaff – Tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Date of offense: 10/20/2023.
Casandra Timms – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/05/2023.
George Navarrette – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Date of offense: 04/05/2021.
Kenny Thompson – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 07/14/2023.
Jesse Hughes – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 08/11/2023.
Ryley Herrin – Evading arrest with a vehicle. Date of offense: 10/08/2023.
Charlie Moses Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance, unlicensed carrying weapon. Date of offense: 10/09/2023.
Winford Mullins – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense 10/18/2023.
David Caparon – Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Date of offense: 10/21/2023.
Carolina Jimenez – Evading arrest with a vehicle, abandonment endangering child criminal negligence. Date of offense: 04/17/2022.
Ruben Cortez – Two counts of sex offenders duty to register annually for life. Date of offense: 08/21/2023.
Maddison Truhlicka – Failure to stop and render aid, driving while intoxicated. Date of offense: 05/28/2023.
Roxann Villarreal – Driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old. Date of offense 07/05/2023.
Patrick Rodrigez – Evading arrest with a vehicle. Date of offense: 08/04/2023.
Arius Jimenez – Continuous violence against the family. Date of offense: 09/28/2023.
Ernest Cantu – Theft. Date of offense: 10/12/2023.
Michael Mucklow – Assault of a family or household member, precious conviction. Date of offense: 10/20/2023.
Daniel Castaneda – Prohibited weapon. Date of offense: 07/15/2022.
Ramsey Ruel – Possession of a controlled substance, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Date of offense: 09/20/2023.
Kristi Farrar – Arson of habitation or place of worship. Date of offense: 10/03/2023.
Jasmine Marquez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/09/2023.
Zachary Guerra – Tamper with an electronic monitoring device. Date of offense: 09/03/2023.
Jesse Orschell – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Date of offense: 09/25/2023.
Marisol Trejo – Assault of a public sevant. Date of offense: 10/04/2023.
Joe Palomo – Theft of a firearm, unlicensed carrying of a weapon. Date of offense: 10/16/2023.
April Hernandez – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old. Date of offense: 09/03/2023.
Reginald Smith – Assault domestic violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, assault of a family or household member, previous conviction. Date of offense: 08/21/2023.
Orlando Collier – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 08/29/2023.
Brianna Harpold – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/04/2023.
Julian Mercado – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/16/2023.
Samuel Ortiz-Lopez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/21/2023.
Adrienna Puentes – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/23/2023.
Tyra Mojica – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/06/2023.
Johnathan Gutierrez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/21/2023.
Latika Clardy – Arson of habitation or place of worship. Date of offense: 10/27/2023.
Steven Salas – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Date of offense: 11/09/2022.
Jeremiah Bush – Aggravated robbery. Date of offense: 09/07/2023.