LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple people were indicted in Lubbock County on Tuesday. EverythingLubbock.com put together a list of indictments with the listed charges.

Shaquay Stoglin – Theft from a person. Date of offense: 05/26/2023.

Edwin Jimenez – Theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass. Date of offense: 10/22/2022.

Heladia Torres – Robbery. Date of offense: 10/24/2023.

Tiffany Kershman – Fraudulent use of identifying information. Date of offense: 09/11/2023.

Jaryd Bannister – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Date of offense: 07/16/2023.

Trey Biggerstaff – Tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Date of offense: 10/20/2023.

Casandra Timms – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/05/2023.

George Navarrette – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Date of offense: 04/05/2021.

Kenny Thompson – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 07/14/2023.

Jesse Hughes – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 08/11/2023.

Ryley Herrin – Evading arrest with a vehicle. Date of offense: 10/08/2023.

Charlie Moses Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance, unlicensed carrying weapon. Date of offense: 10/09/2023.

Winford Mullins – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense 10/18/2023.

David Caparon – Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Date of offense: 10/21/2023.

Carolina Jimenez – Evading arrest with a vehicle, abandonment endangering child criminal negligence. Date of offense: 04/17/2022.

Ruben Cortez – Two counts of sex offenders duty to register annually for life. Date of offense: 08/21/2023.

Maddison Truhlicka – Failure to stop and render aid, driving while intoxicated. Date of offense: 05/28/2023.

Roxann Villarreal – Driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old. Date of offense 07/05/2023.

Patrick Rodrigez – Evading arrest with a vehicle. Date of offense: 08/04/2023.

Arius Jimenez – Continuous violence against the family. Date of offense: 09/28/2023.

Ernest Cantu – Theft. Date of offense: 10/12/2023.

Michael Mucklow – Assault of a family or household member, precious conviction. Date of offense: 10/20/2023.

Daniel Castaneda – Prohibited weapon. Date of offense: 07/15/2022.

Ramsey Ruel – Possession of a controlled substance, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Date of offense: 09/20/2023.

Kristi Farrar – Arson of habitation or place of worship. Date of offense: 10/03/2023.

Jasmine Marquez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/09/2023.

Zachary Guerra – Tamper with an electronic monitoring device. Date of offense: 09/03/2023.

Jesse Orschell – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Date of offense: 09/25/2023.

Marisol Trejo – Assault of a public sevant. Date of offense: 10/04/2023.

Joe Palomo – Theft of a firearm, unlicensed carrying of a weapon. Date of offense: 10/16/2023.

April Hernandez – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old. Date of offense: 09/03/2023.

Reginald Smith – Assault domestic violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, assault of a family or household member, previous conviction. Date of offense: 08/21/2023.

Orlando Collier – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 08/29/2023.

Brianna Harpold – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/04/2023.

Julian Mercado – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/16/2023.

Samuel Ortiz-Lopez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/21/2023.

Adrienna Puentes – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/23/2023.

Tyra Mojica – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/06/2023.

Johnathan Gutierrez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/21/2023.

Latika Clardy – Arson of habitation or place of worship. Date of offense: 10/27/2023.

Steven Salas – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Date of offense: 11/09/2022.

Jeremiah Bush – Aggravated robbery. Date of offense: 09/07/2023.