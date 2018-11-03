DPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Swisher County crash on Interstate 27 Thursday

(Photo by EverythingLubbock.com staff, using MGN Online material)

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Texas DPS:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was called to a two-vehicle crash Thursday on I-27 in Swisher County, resulting in the death of one person.



At approximately 8:09 a.m., Carl Sjogren, 69 of Kress, was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger north on the west service road of I-27 approximately five miles north of Tulia. Marry Lawson, 57, of Tulia, was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion south on I-27 and taking the exit onto the west service road. Sjogren failed to yield right of way to Lawson and crashed head on into her Ford Fusion.



Sjogren was pronounced dead on scene.



Lawson was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. She is in stable condition.



Sjogren was not wearing a seat belt. Lawson was wearing a seat belt.



The road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved.



The crash remains under investigation.

