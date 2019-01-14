DPS: 1 dead, 2 injured after striking dead cow in roadway near Anton Friday
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas - On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal crash that happened in Hockley County on Friday.
The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 84, approximately 4.5 miles southeast of Anton, just before 7:00 p.m.
DPS said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling southeast on U.S. Highway 84 and struck a dead cow lying in the roadway.
Authorities said the cow had been struck by another vehicle a few minutes earlier.
The driver told DPS he saw a shadow in the roadway and did not have enough time to evade.
The collision caused the vehicle to roll into a bar ditch.
Alizah Reyes, 21, of Anton was killed in the crash.
Nathaniel White, 21 and Eric Gutierrez, 22 suffered non-incapacitating injuries. Both White and Gutierrez are from Lubbock.
DPS said all three occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seat belts.
