DPS: 1 dead, 2 injured following Howard County crash on Dec. 12

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal crash that occurred on December 12 in Howard County.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 87 about 18 miles south of Lamesa near Ackerly.

DPS said a semi-truck, pulling a trailer, was traveling southbound on the highway. The driver attempted to make a U-turn, but semi-truck and trailer became stuck and obstructed the northbound lanes.

The trailer of the semi-truck was then struck by a northbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Quinton Elonzo Airhart, 79, of Ackerly died as result of the crash. The DPS report (released 11 days after the crash) did not specify when Airhart was pronounced deceased.

Two other occupants inside the SUV were transported to Medical Arts Hospital with incapacitating injuries. They were identified as Gayland Kent Airhart, 75 and Donna Warren Airhart, 74, both of Lamesa.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, DPS said