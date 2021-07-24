DPS: 1 dead, 2 injured in Crosby County crash

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Crosby County early Friday evening.



The crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 651 and Farm-to-Market Road 193, approximately 9.2 miles north of Crosbyton.

DPS said an SUV and a pickup truck, pulling a trailer, were both approaching the intersection of FM 651 and FM 193 from opposite directions.

The pickup truck disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and collided with the SUV.

The driver of SUV, identified as Estrela Kris-Tyanna Rivera, 27, of Crosbyton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck and a passenger both suffered incapacitation injures and were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock.



DPS identified the driver as Bryan Keith Roye, 47, of Sudan and the passenger as Blake Layne Dickson, 25, of Wolfforth.