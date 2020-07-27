DPS: 1 dead, 4 injured in Gaines County crash late Friday

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal crash that occurred in Gaines County late Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. on State Highway 214 about eight miles northwest of Seminole.

DPS said a pickup truck was traveling southbound on the highway, crossed over into the northbound lane and struck an SUV head on.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Lorenzo Venancio Estrada, 59 of Crane was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he was pronounced deceased.

Laura Munoz Solice, 48, of Aurora, Colorado was transported to UMC with non-incapacitating injuries. She was identified as the driver of the SUV.

Three teenage girls in the SUV who were also transported to UMC with non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.

They were last reported to be in stable condition.