DPS: 1 dead, 5 injured in Garza County 2-vehicle crash Saturday

GARZA COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed, and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Garza County Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.



The crash occurred just before 3:00 p.m. approximately three miles south of Southland on U.S. Highway 84



According to DPS, a tire blew out on a Lincoln Navigator that was traveling northbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle when the emergency-parking brake was applied.



The SUV then crossed the center median, rolled, went airborne and landed on the roof of a southbound Chrysler Town and Country passenger van.



The SUV continued to roll before finally coming to rest.



DPS said the driver of the van was killed in the crash. The victim was identified as Christopher Wayne Scates, 35, of Snyder.



The two passengers in van were transported for unspecified injuries. They were identified as Ashley Jeter, 25, of Snyder and a 2-year-old boy of Sweetwater.



The driver of the SUV was also transported for unspecified injuries and was identified as Rebecca Marie Salinas, 23, of Snyder.



Three 4-year-old boys were passengers in the SUV. DPS said one of the boys sustained incapacitating injuries, while the other two suffered non-incapacitating injuries. All three were transported to a hospital.