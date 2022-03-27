LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist was injured in a Lubbock County crash Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 16500 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 179.

DPS told EverythingLubbock.com the motorcycle rider went off the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist suffered a possible leg fracture in the crash.

The rider was transported by an ambulance to University Medical Center in Lubbock, DPS said.

The crash scene was north of Shallowater.