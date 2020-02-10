DPS: 1 injured in motorcycle crash south of Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas – A motorcyclist suffered facial injuries following a crash late Sunday afternoon south of Shallowater, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 2641 and County Road 1500.

DPS said the rider was southbound on CR 1500 and did not realize there was a stop sign at the intersection with FM 2641.

The rider attempted to stop but lost control of the motorcycle.

DPS said the injuries do not appear to the life-threatening.