DPS: 1 killed, 8 injured in crash near Friona early Saturday

PARMER COUNTY, Texas – A Friona woman was killed and eight others were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Parmer County.

The accident occurred just after 4:00 a.m. on U.S. Highway 60, approximately 4.5 miles west of Friona.

DPS said a charter bus was eastbound on the four-lane divided highway, while a passenger car was westbound.

DPS said the passenger car failed to yield the right at the highway crossover while attempting to turning into Cargill Meat Solutions.

Authorities said the front of the bus collided into the right passenger side of the car.

The bus came to rest in the eastbound lanes the highway, while the car came to rest with the front left tire on the railroad tracks that run adjacent to U.S. Highway 60.

DPS identified the driver of the car as Socorro Gallego, 48, of Friona.

Gallego was transported to Parmer Medical Center in Friona where she was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the bus was not injured, but eight of the 39 passengers suffered minor injuries.

Four were treated at the scene, while EMS transported the other four to Parmer Medical Center in Friona.

The four were treated and released