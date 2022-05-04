CASTRO COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred in Castro County on Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. along US Highway 385 approximately 6 miles north of Dimmitt.

DPS said three vehicles, an Ford Expedition, a Lincoln Mark LT and a semi-trailer were stopped at a temporary stop sign in a construction zone.

A fourth vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, failed to control its speed and struck the back end of the Expedition. This caused the SUV to spin around and strike the rear of the Mark LT.

Meanwhile, the Silverado continued north and struck the back end of the semi-trailer.

The Silverado then spun around and came to rest partially on the shoulder of road and in a ditch.

James Baker, 75, of Dimmitt, was transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital. Baker was identified by DPS as the driver of the Silverado.

The drivers of the Expedition, Mark LT and the semi-trailer were not injured.