LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning just east of Idalou.

The crash occurred just before 10:45 a.m. on US Highway 62/82 near the Idalou Cemetery.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a pickup truck was westbound when the vehicle went into the center median. The driver overcorrected, which caused the truck to roll over.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, DPS said.

The driver was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries.

Please check back for updates.