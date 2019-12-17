DPS: 2 adults, 1 child killed in Borden County crash Monday morning

BORDEN COUNTY, Texas – Two adults and one child were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Borden County Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred around 5:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 180, approximately 5 miles east of Gail.

DPS said a westbound passenger car failed to maintain a single lane, crossed the center stripe and struck a eastbound semi-truck.

The three occupants in the car, identified as Christopher A Hodge, 38, Priscilla A. Lopez, 33, and an unidentified 4-year-female, all from San Antonio, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.