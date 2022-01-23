DPS: 2 arrested after high-speed chase, crash late Sunday morning

(Photo provided by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were arrested following a high-speed chase that ended with a crash late Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS told EverythingLubbock.com the incident began just before 11:30 a.m. in Garza County.

A trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a passenger car that was traveling at 145 mph in a 75 mph. zone along US Highway 84.

The vehicle did not stop, so the trooper began pursuing at a high rate of speed across portions of Garza, Lynn and eventually Lubbock County.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

During the chase, DPS said the trooper observed the occupants throw something out of the vehicle.

The chase eventually ended when the vehicle crash on the east side of Slaton.

DPS said both occupants then fled on foot but were quickly apprehended.