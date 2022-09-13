(Photo from the Nexstar Media Wire; Source: Getty Images)

POST, Texas — Two people were arrested on Monday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Post, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of South Avenue F.

Loida Eladesma Rodriguez and Salvador Silva-Rodriguez were both charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony.

They were booked into the Garza County Jail, DPS said.

The operation involved the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division and Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) in Lubbock.