MOTLEY COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Motley County Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 4: 15 a.m. along US Highway 62/70, approximately 13 miles west of Matador.

DPS said the GMC 1500 truck drove off the roadway while traveling around a curve. The driver over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which caused the truck to side skid and then roll.

DPS identified the driver as Dylan James Campbell, 33, of Stephenville. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Motley County Justice of the Peace Charles Ream.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Arnaldo Lopez Jr, 29, of Floydada, was also pronounced deceased at the scene by Ream.

A second passenger, identified as Nick Charles Joiner, 42, of Floydada, was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with unspecified injuries sustained in the crash.

The DPS report said all three men were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.