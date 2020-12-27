DPS: 2-vehicle crash late Saturday evening south of Wolfforth

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash south of Wolfforth late Saturday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported around 10:00 p.m. at Farm-to-Market 179 and County Road 7440.

DPS told EverythingLubbock.com the first vehicle was southbound on FM 179 and was attempting to turn left on CR 7440 when it collided with the second northbound vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital with a possible leg fracture.

The four occupants in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and were also transported to a local hospital as a precaution.