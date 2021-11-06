DPS: 2-vehicle crash near Shallowater early Saturday afternoon injuries 3

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash just outside of Shallowater early Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 12:20 p.m. at U.S. Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 1294.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a vehicle failed to yield the right of way on FM 1294.



The vehicle then pulled out in front another vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. 84.



Both vehicles collided, which caused one the vehicles to then roll.

DPS said three people were transported from the scene by ambulance to the hospital.

The exact extent of their injuries was not immediately available, however, DPS said they did not appear to be life-threatening.

